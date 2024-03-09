Practically, in a fortnight the Easter holidays of this 2024 will begin, so if you are thinking about getting out of the daily routine and visiting one of the Mexican tourist destinations, you should put into practice the recommendations of the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef).

It was in the March 2024 edition of the Protect your money magazine from the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) where the organization gave a series of advice for these upcoming Easter holidaysespecially if you don't have a lot of money.

In this sense, the body of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) warned that the following are the most common mistakes when vacationing:

*Not planning ahead: If you don't plan far enough in advance, you run the risk of not finding the best deals and options that fit your budget. Additionally, leaving everything to the last minute can lead to hasty decisions and additional expenses due to lack of availability.

*Not setting a budget: Failure to set a clear and realistic budget is a recipe for financial disaster during your Easter holidays. If you don't analyze your finances and set clear spending limits, you'll likely find yourself spending more than you can afford.

Credit card? Condusef gives tips for traveling on a low budget during Easter/Photo: Pixabay

*Do not look for economic alternatives: This can result in excessive spending during your Easter holidays. If you don't explore cheaper options for accommodation, transportation, food and entertainment, you'll likely end up spending more than you need to.

At this point, consider the following:

*Accommodation: Consider cheaper options like hostels, Airbnb or camping, instead of expensive hotels.

*Transport: Choose to use buses or car sharing, which are usually cheaper options than car rental or taxis.

*Feeding: Save money by cooking in your accommodation, eating at more affordable local restaurants, or bringing snacks and drinks with you to avoid additional expenses.

*Entertainment: Look for free activities, discounts on tourist attractions, or enjoy outdoor activities that don't require an additional expense.

Credit card? Condusef gives tips for traveling on a low budget during Easter/Photo: Condusef

*Fall into scams and frauds: If you do not investigate the veracity and reputation of online travel agencies, you run the risk of falling for scams and losing money. Failure to take preventive measures to avoid scams can result in significant financial losses and ruin your vacation.