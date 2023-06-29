The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court – First Instance ruled that a bank should return to a customer the amount of 98 thousand and 667 dirhams, the interest of a credit card that he collected unlawfully, and the court obligated the bank to close the account related to that card and hand over the plaintiff a discharge.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against a bank, in which he demanded that a banking expert and a reserve be assigned to oblige the bank to pay the plaintiff an amount of 98 thousand and 667 dirhams, and oblige him to stop and freeze the credit card subject of the lawsuit and write it off from the restrictions and issue a clearance, and oblige him to fees and expenses, indicating that he obtains He obtained a credit card from the defendant bank, and as a result, he paid the entire debt, but the bank calculated unjustified fees, interest, and fines.

The present, on behalf of the defendant bank, submitted a request note at its conclusion that the court has no jurisdiction to hear the case, indicating that the agreement regarding the card was made in Dubai and that the bank’s headquarters are in Dubai and the case was rejected, while the court decided to assign a banking expert.

For its part, the court rejected, in the reasons for its ruling, the plea submitted by the defendant that the court does not have jurisdiction to consider the case, since the main headquarters of the defendant is in Dubai, and the agreement regarding the issuance of the card was made in Dubai, indicating that the papers are devoid of any document stating that the main headquarters of the bank In the Emirate of Dubai and that the dealings and agreement between the plaintiff and the defendant were in Dubai and the statements of the defendant were sent by him without a document supporting the matter with which the court decides to refuse payment.

The court stated that, according to the legal decision, the credit card – what it is – enables its holder to obtain short-term credit through it, purchase what he needs in terms of goods or discounts, or withdraw cash from an ATM, provided that the card holder is obligated to pay the amounts resulting from each withdrawal or withdrawal operation. Purchase with interest calculation at agreed rates.

The court indicated that what is proven from the expert’s report, which is reassured by the adequacy of his research and the soundness of the foundations on which it was built, is that based on the request submitted by the plaintiff to the defendant bank, the latter agreed to grant the plaintiff a credit card that is the subject of the lawsuit, and it was not evident that there was an agreement interest in the aforementioned request signed by the plaintiff. Noting that it was contained in separate tables from the application, and the plaintiff did not sign any interest rate shown in the application, and after settling the account, it was found that the total value of withdrawals is an amount of 3,706,488 dirhams, and that the value of simple interest is an amount of 657,523 dirhams, and that the value of total deposits is an amount of 4 million and 475 thousand and 664 dirhams, and then the defendant bank owes an amount of 98 thousand and 667 dirhams.

Regarding the plaintiff’s request to write off the card and cancel the credit card, and the plaintiff’s acquittal of the card, the court indicated that what is proven from the papers and from the expert’s report is that it concluded that the plaintiff had exaggerated amounts owed by the defendant as a result of issuing the credit card that is the subject of the lawsuit, and the papers were devoid of any presence. Other indebtedness, and then the court answers the plaintiff to his requests, and the court ruled obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff the amount of 98 thousand and 667 dirhams and acquitting the plaintiff of any indebtedness related to the credit card and obliging the defendant bank to close the account related to that card and handing over the plaintiff his innocence for the card with the obligation The defendant paid the fees and expenses, and the rest of the requests were rejected.