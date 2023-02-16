He credit bureau is a private entity that generates reports on the credit history of individuals or companies, which includes information related to the payment behavior of mortgage or automobile loans, credit card accounts or basic services such as electricity or water, among others.

In Mexico it is also known as ‘Credit Information Society’, since all movements are recorded in its bases; people who have credit are already part of the database.

Notably all the information found in the credit bureau is confidentialbut it can be shared with affiliated financial entities that request it.

For example, if you want to obtain a credit card, a loan or a mortgage, the bank will request your report from the credit bureau to assess if you meet the necessary requirements.

The payment behavior of private companies generates a credit history that assigns a score called “Credit Score” which serves as an indicator of how good or bad a person or company pays with their credits. This information is crucial when a loan is requested, because based on this, and other factors, it is how it is determined whether an institution approves or rejects a credit application, according to Banco Santander.

The reports are generated month by month, and place users in three categories:

current account

Delay from 1 to 89 days

Delay greater than 90 days or unrecovered debt

How to consult the Credit Bureau?

In some banking institutions they allow people to view their credit report or history of the Credit bureau once a year and completely free of charge in order to know who consults your history and verify that the information is correct and up-to-date.

To access the credit report, you must have the following documents: voter identification card and all kinds of documentation with which you have obtained credit, such as when buying a car, a house or the same credit cards.

Once all these documents have been gathered, you must follow the following steps.

Enter the official website of the Credit Bureau

Go to the consumer products section

Click on “special credit report”

The system will show you a menu and you must select the “requirements” option

Then you must click on the option “obtain your special credit report”

The Credit Bureau system will show you a form that you must complete with all your personal and updated information.

After you have finished filling out the form, you will click accept and your report will be generated automatically

As well as by telephone, from the interior of the Republic the number is 01800 640 7920 and from CDMX at 55 5449 4954 from Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

How to leave the Credit Bureau

According to the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), the time to eliminate debts in the Credit Bureau varies, depending on the amount, which is measured in Investment Units (UDIS), that is, , the value units with which the Bank of Mexico and financial institutions measure what is related to credits and commercial activities and vary according to the increase in prices.

Debts less than or equal to 25 UDIS are eliminated after one year.

Debts greater than 26 UDIS and up to 500 UDIS are eliminated after two years.

Debts greater than 501 UDIS and up to 100 UDIS are eliminated after four years.

Debts greater than 1,001 UDIS are eliminated after six years as long as: they are less than 400,000 UDIS, the credit is not in legal proceedings and/or you have not committed any fraud on your credits.

People can also request the review of their credit report in person and for this they must attend the offices located at Av. Periférico Sur 4349 Plaza Imagen, Loc. 3 Fracc. Gardens of the Mountain in the Tlalpan mayor’s office in Mexico City.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Those interested who prefer to attend in person to request the review of the Credit Bureau must bring their voter identification card, current passport or, in case the applicant is a foreigner, they must present their residence card.