Having debts and not paying them can affect your credit historysince you request a loan, purchase in stores with credit cards, request a service such as telephone or internet, your record remains in the Credit Bureau.

So if you want to check your status at the Credit Bureau, keep in mind that you no longer have to wait in lines or go to a Service Center, just take your smartphone and check online how your debts are reflected.

The Credit Bureau was established in 1996 as a credit information company, dedicated to integrating and providing information prior to granting credit. Collects, manages and shares information about the credit history of natural and legal persons.

This information includes:

Your credits: All the loans you have obtained, including credit cards, mortgages, auto loans, etc.

Your payments: If your payments are punctual or late.

Your credit behavior: The amount of debt you have and how you manage it.

Credit Bureau: How to check your status online? Photo: ARCHIVE

How to obtain my credit report?

You can obtain your free credit report once a year at:

– Online: On the Credit Bureau website https://www.burodecredito.com.mx/

– By phone: Calling 800 427 4000.

– In person: Going to one of the Credit Bureau offices.

– Mobile banking from your bank

It is important to review your credit report regularly to make sure the information is correct and up to date. If you find any errors, you can request clarification from the Credit Bureau.

If you notice strange movements or errors in your history, you can go to the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) or to the corresponding Credit Information Society to clarify your history.

When consulting for Internet your history in the credit bureau, they will ask you for personal information, also consider that you can only make the query once a year for free.

Credit Bureau: How to check your status online? Photo: SPECIAL

What is the Credit Bureau for?

Help financial institutions make lending decisions: When you apply for a loan, the financial institution will consult your Credit Bureau to evaluate your credit risk and determine if a loan is right for you and under what conditions.

Allow you to know your credit history: You can get your free credit report once a year to see your credit score and information about your history.

Help you improve your credit history: If you have a good credit history, you will be able to access better interest rates and conditions on loans.

Who is registered?

All people who have had any credit with a financial institution in Mexico are registered in the Credit Bureau. This includes:

Natural persons: Any person who has requested a loan in their name.

Legal entities: Companies, civil associations, etc., that have requested a loan in the name of the company.