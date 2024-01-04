Volume of loans to individuals rose 0.7% in the month, while the increase to legal entities was 1%.

The credit stock in Brazil rose 0.9% in November compared to October, announced this Thursday (4.Jan.2024) the B.C. (Central bank). It went from R$5.606 trillion to R$5.655 trillion. The volume of loans to individuals rose 0.9% in the month, while the increase to legal entities was 0.8%. Here's the complete of the report (PDF – 235 KB).

Hover your cursor to view the values ​​in the graph below: