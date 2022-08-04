





Crédit Agricole announced on Thursday that it had net income of 1.98 billion euros in the second quarter of 2022, slightly above the gain of 1.97 billion euros recorded in the same period last year. The result far surpassed the consensus of analysts consulted by FactSet, of 1.26 billion euros. The French bank’s revenue expanded by 8% annually between April and June, to 6.33 billion euros, also above FactSet’s projection of 5.64 billion euros. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.







