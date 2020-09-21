We can agree, subject to examination, that the removal of large Christmas trees in the heart of cities as mentioned by the new mayor of Bordeaux is not necessarily to be placed at the top of national priorities. But a whole forest is hidden behind the tree, drawn up against the new teams from the cities won in the last election and which it should be remembered that they are not only green, but also rallying on the left. We have heard everything, even the President of the Republic himself denouncing those nostalgic for the oil lamp. “Are the ecologists credible? ” abstract Obs in one while an expert, François de Rugy, passed like lobsters in reverse with regard to his former commitments, answers. “No, they are in the magical thought. “ In short, all the policies that aim to question the existing economic and environmental order are not credible, and those carried out by the leaders of a world that goes into the wall are, it is to believe.

Maurice Ulrich’s Note