Mexico City.- The credentialing process for new senators began on Tuesday.

The first to register as a senator was PAN member Miguel Ángel Yunes Márquez, who faces criminal proceedings and an arrest warrant for document forgery.

In mid-July, when Yunes Márquez was granted a provisional suspension preventing the execution of the arrest warrant, the judge clarified that the precautionary measure would not protect him against any arrest ordered at a date after the suspension was issued. Yunes Márquez took the precaution of being the first to register, avoiding the presence of the press in the area known as “lost steps” of the parliamentary headquarters.

After the PAN member, four Morena members marched: Cuauhtémoc Ochoa from Hidalgo, María Martina Kantún from Campeche, Alejandra Berenice Arias Treviño from Tabasco and Manuel Cruz from Chiapas.

After submitting their papers, the senators entered the plenary hall to register their fingerprints and find out where they sat. The registration of senators by relative majority and first minority (for the LXVI and LXVII legislatures) will last until next Friday; from that day on, when the INE assigns the pluris formulas, the rest of the parliamentarians will be able to register.