Creatures of Ava is among the new features announced during today's Xbox Partner Preview with a trailerand presents itself as a very particular game, a “Creature Saver” in which we must explore the strange planet of Ava and help the creatures that populate it, in various ways.

Featuring a very particular characterization and a narrative base and screenplay written in collaboration with Rihanna Pratchett, Creatures of Ava features an entirely non-violent gameplay focused on helping nature, trying to save the creatures on the planet from a mysterious infection which is spreading across its surface.

The protagonist is able to use a sort of magic flute with which she can guide creatures and communicate with them, trying to find ways to help them in various ways and face the threats that arise on the planet.