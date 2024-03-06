Creatures of Ava is among the new features announced during today's Xbox Partner Preview with a trailerand presents itself as a very particular game, a “Creature Saver” in which we must explore the strange planet of Ava and help the creatures that populate it, in various ways.
Featuring a very particular characterization and a narrative base and screenplay written in collaboration with Rihanna Pratchett, Creatures of Ava features an entirely non-violent gameplay focused on helping nature, trying to save the creatures on the planet from a mysterious infection which is spreading across its surface.
The protagonist is able to use a sort of magic flute with which she can guide creatures and communicate with them, trying to find ways to help them in various ways and face the threats that arise on the planet.
A strange story
The protagonist of the story is Vic, a human explorer who is part of a rescue team sent to the planet Ava to save it from an imminent catastrophe.
Once on the surface, Vic is forced to abandon all technology and rely only on the local customs of the native Ava people, exploiting a deep spiritual connection with flora and fauna to try to communicate with the creatures and save them, mainly through the flute .
Creatures of Ava is arriving in 2024 on PC and Xbox Series Xbox Game Pass.
