As you know, the world of Pokemon has been experiencing troublesome issues regarding the reception of its games, since they were heavily criticized due to poor performance. This could lead to changes being applied with the different owners of the franchise, among them is neither more nor less than Creatures Inc.

Tsunekazu Ishihara and Hirokazu “Hip” Tanaka have stepped down as CEO and Chairman respectively. Now Yuji Kitano enters as CEO and Tomotaka Komura as Executive Vice President. This is what has been seen at least on the official website of the company, so these changes are beginning to be noticed.

oh wow Tsunekazu Ishihara and Hirokazu Tanaka have stepped down as CEO/President of Creatures Inc. The new President & CEO is Yuji Kitano, with Tomotaka Komura as Executive Vice President pic.twitter.com/et3cREFD04 —Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) April 5, 2023

At the moment it is not known what kind of impact it will have at the time of the passing of power, but it could be a type of movement to post more innovative ideas with the franchise itself. However, in the development of the games it might not have any effect, after all those who make the creation of the games are the people of game Freak.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: It’s always important to change managers, and people of Tanaka’s longevity have already been involved for a long time, so this would be the step into the next generation. We’ll see later if it has any kind of impact.