On these special dates when we think again about the mystery of Mary's conception and her transition from sexual abstinence to magical pregnancy, I wonder about the pleasure of the mother of Jesus. Perhaps the pleasure arose from the penetration into the eardrum-clitoris of the archangel's words; perhaps the fluttering of her holy spirit made him stretch out her little toes; Perhaps María, like Teresa and other enterprising women dedicated to mystical literature – which, as everyone knows and the poet Ana Rossetti especially, is a subgenre of erotic literature – would have discovered the joyful secrets of masturbation. But we are told little about all this. Women's desire and pleasure are hidden from artistic representation.

On the contrary, it is usually an apology for feminine non-pleasure, for ataraxia or for manifest sacrifice. Parentheses or ellipses are reflected; In the museum rooms we stumble upon stories of accomplished facts: a chain unbreakably links sex with motherhood, or motherhood with a breath or a dirty seat from line 13. Violence and fear. Passivity. At the Thyssen we contemplate a gem of biblical science fiction, The visitation (1505) by Jacob and/or Hans Strüb: Jesus and John, perfectly formed in the fetal bags of Mary and Elizabeth, manage to see and speak to each other perhaps thanks to a proto-ultrasound machine. Of the joyful mysteries prior to conception we know nothing. The woman is a receptacle, a sanctuary, a rental apartment: from within her guts two powerful guys make deals. Feminine desire and delight are crossed out by religions that threaten our well-being. There are women who want to be mothers, and others who do not want to be and do not give up the orgasm. Let us remember it when singing “The virgin is combing her hair” or “Purísima Virgin, charm of God.”

creature, performed and directed by Elena Martín Gimeno, with a script by Clara Roquet, it is an important film: it takes our sexuality out of mystical sublimations or sinful snakes, and interprets it as everyday life and matter. A girl, illuminated by the light from the window, observes with curiosity what she has between her legs. That wonderful epiphany transforms, frame by frame, into discomfort and concern. The growth plot becomes the possibility of a horror film. The pleasure is somatized as hives. We fear that the girl, the adolescent, the woman, harbors a monster in her vulva. Perhaps an anomaly.

The anomaly is pleasure and its search. When a girl enjoys a chance discovery of friction—mattresses, ropes, railings: the universe is full of possibilities—the purpose of sex can move away from the perpetuation of the species. Her precocity is perverse and her beautiful facility for joy places her on the edge of transgression of taboos: incest, unwanted and untimely pregnancy and, later, practice of an alternative sexuality to the requirement of penetration, an autonomous and non-reproductive. Like that of men who today are no longer afraid to waste her little seed, although the church has also mercilessly punished her sleight of hand. Masturbation animalizes women who venture to fulfill the mandate to enjoy, moving away from the ideal of the doll without genitals. The search for female pleasure is still pathologized, disgusting and generates violence: in The gospel by Elisa Victoria A little girl rubs herself against the legs of the tables in a religious school. Girls who touch themselves feel disgusted, they feel ashamed, they fear that they will never be loved. We ask for peace and love. Creature It's a beautiful Christmas movie.

