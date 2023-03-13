Shortly after the premiere of the series of The Last of Us, HBO gave the green light to a second season. Its creators said that it would adapt the events of the second video game. Now they hinted that we could have a third season of this hit drama.

In an interview with GQ, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, producers of The Last of Us, they talked about the future of the series. C.With the second season they want to be just as faithful as with the first. However, they indicated that just one would not be enough to tell the whole story faithfully.

‘It will be more than one’ Druckmann assured, while Mazin refused to confirm if they would reach a fourth. Also, in the past both of them have mentioned that they wouldn’t want to drag out the plot of the adaptation just to keep it on the air. So it’s probably only the third.

Finally, Craig Mazin commented that his intention will remain the same as with the first season. ‘There will be things that will be different and things that will be identical to the game. We will add and enrich some more things. Others we will turn. Our goal is to deliver a show that will make the fans happy. We have an amazing cast coming back. It’s challenging, but so was the first season. You can’t make everyone happy, but we did it with many and we intend to do it again.‘.

Why The Last of Us could have more than two seasons?

Fans of these video games will know that the second part is much longer than the original. This is because it has two protagonists in the form of Ellie and Abby. Throughout the title we are seeing the story from the point of view of both, which causes there to be a lot of content.

Having a third season of The Last of Us sounds like the ideal path to continue with this series. Even, going into spoilers, we could already have an idea of ​​what the separation would be like. Perhaps the second season will be Ellie’s story until her meeting with Abby. Then the third could be from Abby’s point of view, adding the last confrontation of both in California. Do you think they need up to a fourth season?

