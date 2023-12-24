In recent weeks, a controversy has arisen with a certain video game that ended up disappointing those who expected it, we are talking about The Day Before, which presented graphic inconsistencies that did not look as good compared to the released trailers. In fact, the title was withdrawn from the purchase of Steam to avoid massive refunds from people, and although the matter has gotten very bad, it seems that the developers have not worried too much about the disaster.

For those who already have it downloaded, it is still possible to play it until there is some kind of new notice, and see what will be happening, after all the team in charge of bringing it to life Fantastic It has since been dissolved due to alleged financial problems with the title. Something that occurred 24 hours after being released to the public, and a statement was released expressing apologies to those who tried it, but in the end it seems that they are not so sorry.

Through a new post, they have commented that “those things happen”, so they do not seem very affected by having closed. Here you can see it:

This was our first big experience. Shit happens. — Fntastic (@FntasticHQ) December 12, 2023

This was our first great experience. Bad things happen.

Given the response, people have been upset because they don't seem to care what is going to happen in the future, in addition to the fact that they have kept a lot of money for those who contributed to the game before its launch, promising to be the definitive multiplayer experience . The same way, MYTONAthe publishers are seeing what to do with this release, as they plan to eliminate it after the controversy, but they have not yet made a 100% statement on the matter.

For those who don't know, this is the synopsis of the game:

The Day Before is a massively multiplayer survival action-shooter video game by FNTASTIC and MYTONA for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series in which players compete against each other to survive in a post-apocalyptic world populated by dangerous creatures, a Open world survival MMO.



For now, The Day Before It can no longer be purchased.

Editor's note: It makes no sense that they are not at all worried now after having lost thousands of dollars invested in the development of the game. At least they would have made an effort to fix it with patches, but it seems like they are not going to do anything about it.