A few days ago, a title called The Day Beforewhich has been the subject of controversy due to its content, and precisely that has meant that it has not sold well in the store par excellence of PC, Steam. Some will think that after that the development studio will have to keep trying, but now with a new video game, something that unfortunately in this particular case is not going to happen.

Today it was announced that the study known as Fantastic has reached the end of its life, this was announced by the same people responsible for its creation. Mentioning that the dissolution is due to the fact that they do not have sufficient funds to continue working, since the receipt of the title was not what was expected. They even wanted to demonstrate the full potential of the game, through patches, but they are prevented from being able to continue updating the work until they reach the final version without errors.

Here what they said to the public:

Today we announce the closure of the Fntastic studio. Unfortunately, The Day Before has failed financially and we lack the funds to continue. All income received is used to pay off debts to our partners. We invested all our efforts, resources and hours of work in the development of The Day Before, which was our first big game. We really wanted to release new patches to reveal the full potential of the game, but unfortunately we don't have the funds to continue the work. It is important to note that we did not receive any money from the public during the development of The Day Before; there were no pre-orders or crowdfunding campaigns. We worked tirelessly for five years, pouring our blood, sweat and tears into the game. At the moment, the future of The Day Before and Propnight is unknown, but the servers will remain operational. We apologize if we do not meet your expectations. We did everything in our power, but unfortunately we miscalculated our capabilities. Creating games is an incredibly challenging task.

As mentioned by users, the game, which is currently priced at $39.99 USD, has not fulfilled everything that was promised from the beginning, since it was said to be the definitive open world with shooter touches that would let people explore almost infinite lands. For its part, refunds have been made for that same criticism, and that was the determining factor for a large number of clients to receive their money back, affecting the studio along the way.

Remember that The Day Before Is available in Steam.

Via: VGC

Editor's note: There was definitely no transparency in mentioning what the game was going to be about at the end of the day, so people have considered it something of a rip-off. It is understandable that they wanted the money refunded, but it is also very sad that the studio has reached the point of closing.