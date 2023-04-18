since it came out a few years ago Pokémon Go! on mobile devices, it was that the augmented reality video game genre became popular, since from there others were launched, such as the one inspired by harry potter and recently the one of Pikmin. That has led to Capcom to want to have his title, and this will be with one of his great brands.

So a few hours ago at a press conference an association with Niantic to reveal Monster Hunter Now, release style pocket monsters but with the fantastic creatures of the hunting franchise. The best thing is that users will not have to wait a long time to play, since it will be launched in the month of September.

It is worth mentioning that the gameplay is going to focus on character customization, since we will improve it as we go along, this to unleash the most striking combats against the great beings. This will be through enhancers that we will be able to find on our way, it could be said that they are the Poké stops.

Something that also has to be said is that interested users can sign up for a beta that will start next April 25th, this so that Niantic get app feedback. Since this will work based on touches on the screen, so it will not require much skill to win the fights.

Via: MH Now

editor’s note: Making a game of this type with Monster Hunter makes all the logic in the world, since it is a journey to defeat the strongest beings in said universe. We’ll see if in the end it’s well accepted in the world.