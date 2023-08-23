













Creators of One Piece, Fullmetal Alchemist, and More Celebrate Urusei Yatsura’s 45th Anniversary









to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the manga urusei yatsura, various manga authors made various illustrations with their respective styles. Among the mangakas that stand out the most is Eiichiro Oda, the creator of one piece and Hiromu Arakawa who wrote Full Metal Alchemist.

There are 33 renowned contemporary artists who created illustrations to celebrate the anniversary of Urusei Yatsura. Are They were unveiled on August 23, 2023, in the 39th issue of Weekly Shonen.

The manga authors are as follows:

Fountain: Weekly Shōnen.

Mitsuru Adachi (Touch)

Kazuhiro Fujita (Ushio and Tora)

Takashi Shiina (Ghost Sweeper Mikami)

Hiromu Arakawa (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Hiroyuki Nishimori (Kyokara Ore)

Atsushi Namikiri (Switch)

Hajime Saeki

Kenjiro Hata (Hayate: The Combat Butler)

Hikaru Nikaido

BOICHI (Sun Ken Rock, Dr. Stone)

Fountain: Weekly Shōnen.

Aya Hirakawa

Yuuhei Kusakabe

Tomohito Oda (Komi-san)

koji kumeta

Kagiji Kumanomata (Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle)

Aiko Koyama (Maiko-san chi no Makanai-san)

kotoyama

Wakabi Asayama (Medical Record)

Goshō Aoyama (Detective Conan)

Tsukasa Abe (Frieren)

Takeru Atsumi (Chisai Boku no Haru)

Fountain: Weekly Shōnen.

Chigusa Ichihara (Akatsuki Jihe)

Takahiro Arai (Arago)

Paru Itagaki (Beaststars)

Eiichiro Oda (One Piece)

Sorachi Hideaki (Gintama)

Keisuke Itagaki (Baki, the grappler)

We recommend you: UFO: Get ready for the arrival of the 7 most amazing aliens in anime!

What is Urusei Yatsura about?

The manga series was written and illustrated by Rumiko Takahashi. It was serialized in Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday from September 1978 to February 1987.

urusei yatsura It is made up of 366 individual chapters that were published in 34 tankobon volumes.

The work had a first anime adaptation produced by Kitty Films from 1981 to 1986.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 41 times, 41 visits today)