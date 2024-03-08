Akira Toriyama's death has been a great loss for Japan and everyone who has seen and enjoyed his anime art. 'Dragon Ball' It was not his first manga, but it has been the most successful internationally and inspired other artists to also lean into the branch of animation. Likewise, this series, which lasted three years, left a great mark on his country, which is why on May 9 of each year his day is celebrated as Goku Day.

On the other hand, the delivery of Akira Toriyama for animation generated the birth of other great talents and possible successors, among them: Masashi Kishimotocreator of 'naruto', and Eiichiro Odamastermind of 'One Piece'. Both artists wrote a letter to say goodbye to their 'sensei' Akira Toriyamawho was an inspiration to them during their learning time.

How did Masashi Kishimoto, creator of 'Naruto', say goodbye?

Masashi Kishimoto wrote an emotional letter on social media about the impact of Akira Toriyama when he was still a young student. Likewise, he highlighted Akira's work with 'Dragon Ball' and how it pushed him to achieve his goals.

“I honestly don't know what to write or how to write about something so sudden. But I would like to express my thoughts and feelings towards Toriyama-sensei, something I wish he himself had asked me one day. As I grew up with 'Dr. Slump' and 'Dragon Ball' at school, having their sleeves on hand was always something natural and part of my life. Even when I had a bad experience, watching 'Dragon Ball' made me forget about it. It was a relief for me, a country boy who had nothingbecause 'Dragon Ball' couldn't be more fun.”

“When I got to university, suddenly, 'Dragon Ball' ended and I felt an incredible feeling of loss that I couldn't replace. But at the same time he offered me an opportunity to understand the greatness of the master who had created it. And, of course, he wanted to do something the same. I wanted to look like my teacher. I began to follow in his footsteps and aspired to become a mangaka, which made that feeling of loss disappear because making comics was fun. I found new fun following you. You were always my guide. She admired you. I'm sorry it has to be like this, but I would like to express to you that, for me, you were a savior and the god of manga”.

“When we met for the first time I was so nervous I couldn't say a word. Still, after meeting countless times on the Tezuka Prize committee, I overcame my fears and we had plenty of conversations. Oda and I went back to being kids every time we talked about 'Dragon Ball'. It seemed like we were competing to see who was the biggest fan. and I have not forgotten how you looked at us and smiled a little embarrassed when you saw us.”

“Today I received the news of the death of my teacher. I feel an even greater sense of loss than when 'Dragon Ball' ended. I don't know how I'll deal with this hole in my heart. Now I can't even read 'Dragon Ball'. Everyone was looking forward to your work. I wish 'Dragon Ball' wishes existed. Maybe I'm selfish, but I'm so sad. Thank you, Toriyama, for your work for more than 45 years. Thank you for your efforts and hard work. The remaining members of your family have been deeply hurt. Please take care of yourself and rest in peace,” she said.

How did Eiichiro Oda, creator of 'One Piece', say goodbye?

Eiichiro Oda He also highlighted the work of Akira Toriyama and showed his pride in having worked with him in the same company, Toei Animation. Additionally, Oda mourned the loss of Akira and the void he leaves behind.

“It still feels too sudden. I feel like a huge hole is piercing my heart. The thought of never seeing you again fills me with sadness. I have admired you very much since I was a child. I clearly remember the day you called me by my name for the first time. I remember when you called me friend for the first time. And I remember the last conversation we had.”

“You took over at a time when reading manga was considered a stupid waste of time. You forged an era in which both adults and children could read and enjoy this medium. You showed me that manga could achieve such a thing. You made me dream that I could reach the whole world. “You were my superhero.”

“Your impact was not limited only to the manga industry. The childhood of millions of creators from various industries is rooted in the excitement of reading and watching 'Dragon Ball'. Your existence has been like a great tree whose branches extend to the sky. For mangakas of our generation, the closer we got to your work, the more we realized its importance. Although it was scary, the person behind it all was very calm and checking it out made me very happy. We have ended up loving you for who you were and not just for what you did.”

“I would like to offer my deepest respect and gratitude for the vibrant creative world that Toriyama left behind us and pray from the bottom of my heart that he rest in peace. I hope heaven is as pleasant as you imagined on your sleeve,” she said.