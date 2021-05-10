The manga of Tokyo ghoul It ended a few years ago, and the same can be said for its anime. Since then, its creator, Sui ishida, has been involved in other projects.

He did not give the impression that he was interested in returning to the print world. However, he was actually still interested in continuing that work, and a new job was published this week in which he is participating. This is the series of Choujin X.

Time has passed since the end of Tokyo Ghoul

It was the weekend that its serialization began. It seems that Ishida he was working on it for some time, and without telling anyone except his editor.

From what is understood, its theme is of a supernatural nature, and as in the case of Tokyo ghoul, stands out a lot for the quality of its designs. If for something shines the work of this mangaka It is for its stylized designs, something that partly recreated Studio pierrot in the anime of his best known and most popular work.

Regarding this new work, Sui ishida commented ‘My new manga Choujin X is being published now! I want to draw everything by myself, so updates will come at my own pace. ‘.

The latter means that it cannot be expected to be published on a regular basis. It will be something more sporadic and it depends on how you feel Ishida. It is not a bad way to work, but surely some will want something that is more consistent.

This manga will not be published on a regular basis

‘I hope you read with me in your spare time. It’s good for you ‘, he ended up saying Sui ishida. This new work is published by Tonari no young jump.

Fortunately, it is possible to read it through the service of Manga Plus from Shueisha. So it is accessible from almost all regions. What will be the duration of this series? It is a mystery how far this author wants to go. But something is very clear and it is that it will not be a one-shot.

That is, it is not planned to have a single delivery and nothing more. The one that becomes as successful as it was Tokyo ghoul is another matter. Not always mangaka succeeds after his main work.

The best example is Masashi Kishimoto. Your triumph with Naruto is indisputable, but as far as his other original project is concerned, Samurai 8, it was terrible. So much so that it was prematurely canceled. If only Ishida have much better luck.

