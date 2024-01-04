For many years now, the world of manga also became sporty by delivering stories that prevail today such as that of Slam Dunk, even a movie from this Basketball franchise was released last year to the fortune of fans in the industry. However, when we talk about these productions, it immediately comes to mind Super champions (Captain Tsubasa)a soccer work that continues to be published today in the form of new mangas, but unfortunately the essence has an expiration date.

It has been confirmed that the creator of the franchise, Yoichi Takahashi He is going to retire in the following months after being active in the field for more than 40 years, but of course, he is not going to leave the series of Captain Tsubasa: Rising Sun and Captain Tsubasa: Memories, so he will work on them until April. This is to give a definitive closure to them, and that everything comes from their inventiveness so that the characters feel as they always have when running through different publications.

The reason why he is retiring from pen and paper is because of something that had been reported for months, health problems, and that led him to take a well-deserved retirement, after all he continues to collect royalties for the use of the work. in different media, be it television or the sale of manga copies. And fans should not be sad about that, since there will be people who will continue creating Oliver Atom's stories, they will only be supervised by Oliver Atom himself. Takahashi so as not to have lore inconsistencies.

Here is what the author mentioned:

I think I'm still in good health today. However, as I continue to make manga, an age-related decline in my physical fitness has become inevitable. The speed with which I draw has been reduced considerably… and what's more, my eyesight has deteriorated. It's hard to focus.

It is worth mentioning that last year the second season of the reboot of the anime reboot of Captain Tsubasa which came to us with the same name now located in Japanese, so fans have a lot of content from the franchise to try in the coming years in manga and also the series.

Editor's note: Some of this has to happen with all known manga authors, even Akira Toriyama is already beginning to hint that the same thing is coming for him in terms of retiring, not for nothing is he treating Toyotaro as his successor in Dragon Ball.