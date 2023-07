Aboutaleb: ‘Difficult to remain credible if a convicted board member remains with the supporters association’

Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb hopes that the board of the supporters association De Feijenoorder will reflect on the position of the board member, who was sentenced this week for inciting discrimination and group insult to Jews and LGBTI+. “If it doesn’t, it will be difficult to remain credible,” he said in response.

Rotterdam