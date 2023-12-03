













He recently shared this through his Twitter account, @geoffkeighley. Of course, he doesn’t say exactly what it is but he implies that it is something that brings him joy and that it is part of his tastes.

What Keighley says is ‘I just reviewed the almost final cut of one of my favorite ads [para] next week for The Game Awards’and then finish with ‘something new and unexpected’.

That suggests that it is something that no one would expect from the presentation, and that is why speculation is running rampant. He said this on November 30 and more than one thought about the first preview of the expected Grand Theft Auto VI…but it won’t be like that!

All because Rockstar Games has already announced that it will be on December 5 that it will officially reveal this game.

So the announcement that Geoff Keighley may be referring to at The Game Awards 2023 could be something very different.

Some say that due to Keighley’s closeness to Hideo Kojima it could be related to Death Stranding 2. But that game does not fall into the category of ‘something new and unexpected’because it is already known.

Just reviewed the near-final cut for one of my favorite announcements next week for #TheGameAwards Something new and unexpected. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 30, 2023

Capcom has already commented that it intends to continue with remakes or reissues of resident Evilso something like that couldn’t be ruled out.

In any case, a new version of an already known game could be in line with what the organizer of The Game Awards said.

Fountain: TGA.

Maybe it could be the release date of a title, like Hollow Knight: Silksongor the new downloadable content of Elden Ring. But again they are not something entirely new.

Apart from The Game Awards 2023 we have more information about video games in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

