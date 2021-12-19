E.r became known internationally for buildings such as the Center Pompidou in Paris or the Millennium Dome in London: the British architect Richard Rogers has now died at the age of 88. This was reported by various media, citing the family and its spokesman. According to this, Richards died quietly in his home in London on Saturday evening. The cause of death was not disclosed. Rogers leaves behind his wife and four sons. He was considered one of the most successful and influential architects worldwide.

Rogers was born on July 23, 1933 to an Anglo-Italian family in the Italian city of Florence. His family moved to England just before the outbreak of World War II. He became known for his distinctive designs such as the tubular cultural center Center Pompidou (1971), which he designed together with Renzo Piano, and the construction of the huge Millennium Dome in London, which seems to float like an alien spaceship. He was also responsible for buildings on Potsdamer Platz in Berlin. Shortly before his 85th birthday, he completed the construction of the Three World Trade Center – an 80-story skyscraper on the site of the Twin Towers in New York.

Highest awards and titles of nobility

In 1991 he was knighted. In 2007 he received the Pritzker Prize, the highest award for architecture. The jury praised his “unique interpretation of the fascination of modern movement for the building as a machine”. He revolutionized museums by transforming what were once elite monuments into popular places of social and cultural exchange that are woven into the heart of the city.

Rogers also had critics: According to the BBC, they included Prince Charles, who has expressed his dislike of his designs on several occasions.