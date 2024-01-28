The creator of the popular dance of the caporales, Vicente Estrada Pacheco, will arrive in our capital to participate in some scenes from the filming of 'Pasos de fuego – La hermandad', a Peruvian film directed by José Sheen and produced by Israel Inga, from Milenium TV., which began filming four years ago, but which , due to the pandemic, it had to be suspended. The Bolivian researcher and cultist will be part of the restart of filming that will have beautiful natural settings in our capital and the interior of the country, and whose purpose is to promote traditional dance in all corners of the world.

'Pasos de fuego' will show the beauty and strength of dance, and the plot will present four young people whose lives will be transformed by learning about this cultural expression. The cast brings together experienced faces, such as Reynaldo Arenas and Victor Prada. With them, Andrea Luna and José Luis Ocampo.

Tribute to the Virgin of Candelaria

Vicente Estrada, in addition to joining the filming of the feature film, will take advantage of his stay in our country to participate in other activities. On February 1, at the Gran Hotel Bolívar, he will have a conversation about the caporales dance. And on Sunday, February 4, he will attend the parade, in the Plaza de Armas of Lima, in tribute to the Virgin of Candelariawhere all the color of the troupes and ensembles that will be part of the images of 'Pasos de fuego' will be recorded.

“Everyone in the world, children, young people and adults, has the right to dance the caporal, who am I to prohibit them. I only ask that you know that the caporal dance was born in La Paz, Bolivia”maintains the creator, who began his work process in 1969.

The arrival of the cultist causes expectation in those who dance the dance or know of its beauty. In our country there are dozens of groups, made up of children, young people and adults, who practice it and star in high-level competitions.

What is the dance of the caporales?

The dance of the caporales It is called that because it is inspired by the character of the caporal, foreman or head who, whip in hand, monitored the work of a group of people in the field. It is a postmodern choreographic expression, which is based on the dance tradition of the highlands. Although it is true that its creation is recent, its roots go back to the colonial era in America, including the pre-Hispanic period.

Thus, Don Vicente Estrada Pacheco traveled to the interior of Bolivia in the 1960s and there he became aware of the character of the caporal and began to investigate him and shape what would later become this unique dance that has grown and expanded outside of the country. their native territory. It was Estrada who contributed to the creation of the costumes, music and choreography, which earned him recognition from culture Ministry of his country.