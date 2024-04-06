After more than four decades in which it delighted and excited generations, the manga 'Supercampeones', known in Japan as 'Captain Tsubasa', reached its last chapter. This ad, made by its creator Yoichi Takahashi, marks the end of an era for football and manga fans worldwide. Since its first publication in 1981, this series was much more than just a story about football, as it became a cultural phenomenon that inspired millions.

'Super champions' was distinguished by its exciting story and memorable characters, who, with their dramatic matches and almost superhuman skills, took the love of football to new heights. The manga not only enjoyed massive success in Japan, but also became a fundamental part of the childhood of many in Latin America, Europe and elsewhere, thanks to its animated adaptations.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex', chapter 9: when does it premiere, at what time and how to read on Manga Plus?

Why did 'Supercampeones' end?

The end of 'Super champions' It is not due to a decline in popularity. On the contrary, the series continues to enjoy a loyal following and a significant impact on pop culture. The closure is framed within the decision of Yoichi Takahashi to conclude the story on a high point to ensure that its legacy remains intact and that the series bids farewell in terms of its own narrative integrity.

Let us remember that, at the beginning of January, the 63-year-old mangaka announced that the printed version of his popular work would end in April and alleged complications in his health. “As I continue to make manga, the age-related decline in my physical fitness has become inevitable. The speed at which I draw has decreased considerably and my eyesight has deteriorated. “It's hard to concentrate,” Takahashi said.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Kagurabachi' surpassed 'Jujutsu Kaisen' in Manga Plus: what is the new Shonen Jump about?

What did Yoichi Takahashi say about the end of 'Supercampeones'?

Yoichi Takahashi, the genius behind 'Super champions', shared his gratitude to the fans who have followed the series for so many years. He expressed his hope that the iconic manga has inspired readers to pursue their dreams with the same determination and passion as Tsubasa and her friends.

Likewise, Takahashi assured that, although the manga series has ended, the spirit of 'Super champions' will continue through other media and projects. His message resonated deeply with fans, who have seen in his creation a source of motivation and a reflection of the struggle to achieve almost unattainable goals.

Yoichi Takahashi's manga was adapted into an anime for the first time in 1983. Photo: HobbyConsolas

YOU CAN SEE: Which main character from 'Jujutsu Kaisen' DIES in chapter 236 of the manga? [SPOILERS]

“Now that I have finished drawing the last episode of the series, I am relieved to be done and feel liberated.”, said the Japanese cartoonist. “Thank you so much for all the kind words about the series finale. “I am surprised by the overwhelming response and, once again, I feel grateful to everyone,” he expressed.

What will happen to the story of 'Supercampeones'?

Although the manga ended, the universe of 'Super champions' It is far from disappearing. Takahashi hinted at the possibility of continuing to explore this world through the web format. This could include anything from new animated adaptations to digital content that allows fans to stay connected to the story.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Boruto: two blue vortex', chapter 1: release date and where to read the manga about Naruto's son

Takashi pointed out that the move to the new format will allow the publication of its episodes more quickly. Likewise, he noted that this could give him “more freedom of expression,” since he will no longer have to meet certain deadlines or a minimum number of pages, among other requirements.

#Creator #39Supercampeones39 #announced #manga #years