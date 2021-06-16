Shingeki no Kyojin It’s already over, and unless something happens, it doesn’t look like there’s going to be a continuation. However, that does not prevent its author, Hajime isayama, have a little ‘fun’.

That came to light a few days ago. What happens is that to promote the 34th and final volume of the manga, an advertisement was published in a well-known medium. It was about the Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun. This consisted of a fun little manga.

Hajime Isayama imagines another ending for Shingeki no Kyojin

In this, Isayama imagine another ending for Eren jaeger, The protagonist of the series. After dying, he reincarnates in present-day Japan, only to be immediately hit by a truck.

This is something typical in stories isekai, and is sent to a fantasy world. Despite being reborn again, this young combatant retains some of his abilities. It is because of what can become the dreaded Attack Titan, and this is how he defeats his enemies.

Shingeki no Kyojin: The final volume of the series is finally released

The only problem is that by transforming it causes terror for the residents of this new dimension. So in a way, history repeats itself in this manga.

The creator of Shingeki no Kyojin decided to design the other characters’ outfits as if they belonged to the world of Dragon quest. Something peculiar about this work, which only has one page, is that it has the longest and most ridiculous name possible. That is also typical in a isekai.

Eren arrives in a fantasy world, and uses his powers

The name is That Time I Briefly Reincarnated Into Japan But Then Died and Got Reborn Into Another World Where Nobody Seemed to Care That Much About Me Until I Tried Transforming Into a Titan For a Bit and Now Suddenly Everyone’s Fussing Over Me in the Palm of My Hand.

In Spanish it would be something like ‘That time I briefly reincarnated in Japan, but then I died and was reborn in another world where nobody cares much about me until I tried to transform into a titan for a while and now, everyone cares about me in the palm of my hand’.

No, I’m not kidding, that’s the name of this manga from the creator of Shingeki no Kyojin. According to some, the name is like a parody of the novels That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, whose adaptation in the form of a public manga Kodansha.

Too bad this newspaper is not published in Latin America. It is also not available with a Spanish translation. No doubt many fans would collect it for its strange ‘alternative’ ending.

