For years, Direct red It has been one of the most sought after sites when it comes to watching all kinds of football matches. However, today this place has not given anything to talk about because of the sport that characterizes it, but because its creator has been arrested for piracy.

Today it has been announced that Miguel TG, founder of Roja Directa, has been arrested for crimes against intellectual property committed through “El Rincon de Roja Directa” and four other websites. It is so Miguel has been sentenced to two years in prisona disqualification from working in the web page or computer environment during this period of time, compensation of €500 thousand euros and a fine of 18 months.

Through a hearing in the Provincial of Madrid, Miguel has been acquitted of the two years in prison, this after all those involved reached an agreement. Currently, it is unknown what will happen to the Roja Directa site.

Via: Mark