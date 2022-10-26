ONE is one of the best exponents of manga, he is not only known for his wonderful narratives but also for his titanic level of illustration. And now, the mangaka, who is also the author of de one punch man, reveals a first look at Versushis new series.

One Punch Man and Mob Psycho 100 were written and illustrated by ONE, both are among the most important titles in manga and anime. And now the mangaka comes with a third installment that will be called Versus. Here we tell you the details of it.

To begin with, you already have an official Twitter account from which we can obtain first-hand information. Versus it will be a collaborative work with Azuma Kyootaro —Yotsuba-to!—.

The account released a first glimpse of the manga: a special announcement which will appear in magazines this weekend.

It goes without saying that the fans are expectant and excited. What new masterpiece will ONE bring?

What the first Versus ad shows

From left to right we see a very serious soldier with a metal armor — from the position he occupies, we can infer that he will have an important role. He is followed by a kind of magical pig, who has an image between cute and robust. Subsequently, we have a couple more warriors. A gentleman who looks more delicate, and another who looks rougher.

The premise of Versus

The story will follow 47 heroes who will have to face 47 demons. -respectively-. However, these fights will be fought in a tournament known as Demon Lord. So it looks like we’ll be back to having a hybrid fantasy story in the world of Versus.

For this installment, Kyotaro will illustrate the manga, while ONE will write the story, although he will also collaborate directly illustrating the design of some characters.

The first chapter of Versus It will arrive on November 26, 2022 through the Shonen Sirius, we still do not have information on deliveries for other countries.

What is One Punch Man about?

City Z is a world full of monsters in which there are not only superheroes to defend it, but an Association that classifies them in order of their power and bravery is needed to make use of them against the threats of the world.

Saitama is the most powerful hero, however, he has a very low profile and a really bland appearance, however, that does not take away from him being the savior of the world. Unwittingly, Saitama will acquire friends and disciples as he protects Z City without expecting anything in return.

