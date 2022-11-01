Due to the state of health of the mangaka of hunter x hunter, the manga was on a hiatus that seemed eternal, however, it finally returned, and Eiichiro Odathe creator of one piece applauded the return.

Hunter x Hunter had a lot to celebrate after returning to Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, finally we will be able to follow the history of the hunters closely. The fans are very excited and even the mangaka of one piece shared a tribute to further motivate the celebration.

After four years of hiatus, the famous shōnen returns to serialization. Yoshiro Togashi returns to receive all the love and encouragement from his faithful followers, although not only that, but other great mangaka colleagues celebrate the return of his work.

The support of his colleagues manifested itself in an art exhibition honoring Yoshihiro Togashi, This shows the work of Hunter x Hunter and some of his earlier works —Yu Yu Hakusho, Level E, among others-.

It also includes special tributes from other mangaka, such as Eiichiro Oda who puts Gon, Luffy and Chopper in the same image, and also has a special message:

“A few years ago I met Togashi-sensei for the first time in a long time at a certain place and thanked him. Togashi-sensei said: ‘Right?’ I can’t say what, but I can say I’ve been grateful to him ever since he judged my work for the Rookie of the Year Award. I have been following Togashi-sensei’s works ever since his award-winning works, and I have an image of him, as a cunning author who can change his appearance at will.”

the mangaka of one piece made a special mention about Hunter x Hunter:

“He shows his ability in important places. That’s why I can’t take my eyes off him. The story of Amanuma and Kurama in Yu Yu Hakusho gave me goosebumps. I admired the freedom in Level E. … I think writers can become slaves to their readers. In that sense, Hunter x Hunter is also free. He is great! “

What is Hunter x Hunter about?

The protagonist Gon discovers that his father, who he thought was dead, abandoned him to become one of the best hunters. After this, he decides to become a hunter, however, to do so he needs to take the famous Hunter Exam.

This will lead him to meet three hunter applicants who will become his faithful friends: Kurapika, Leori and Killua, together they will live adventures full of dangers.

It is a manga written and illustrated by Yoshihiro Togashi and is made up of 36 volumes.

It was published from 1998 to 2006 in Weekly Shonen Jump. Year in which Togashi began to take some breaks. However, it was not until 2018 that the manga stopped being published, but finally his return is on the doorstep.

