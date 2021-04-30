My hero academia is one of the most popular manga of the moment and despite the fact that it has already entered its final act that is expected to end in the summer of 2021, its author continues to reveal some of the secrets it will have. One of the doubts that the fandom has been waiting to know is if any of its anime partners will be confirmed. There are those who see love between Jiro and Momo, Bakugo and Kirishima, Uraraka and Bakugo or between Tsuyu and Midoriya, Whatever your headcannon partner is, one of them may materialize.

According to an interview, Horikoshi confessed that the couple of Midoriya and Uraraka it seemed the most aesthetic. In a recent exhibition of his art, he even drew them in a scene together., stating that: ‘I drew them keeping in mind how their relationship will develop if I delved into it, it is not completely disconnected (from the end of My Hero Academia)’. So, we probably have more of this couple in this final act of the manga. Although, everything is in the air.

Is My Hero Academia close to ending?

In the interview with Jump GigaHe already mentioned that the ending has already been decided, this is very similar to what he had in mind before starting this manga. This does not change that it may undergo any editing or restructuring change. What is a fact is that My hero academia is in its final arc and there are no plans to do a sequel as happened with Naruto.

After the controversial end of Shingeki no Kyojin Y Kimetsu no yaiba, it is very likely that the editing team of Weekly Shonen Jump make several revisions to the final product before making the final print. And though Gotouge made a companion chapter to the end for the complaints he received, Isayama He has stayed true to his vision and will not make any changes to his work. Or at least, that’s what you’ve mentioned so far.

Kohei Horikoshi’s art shared on his twitter with Ochaco, Izuku, Todoroky and Tokoyami

