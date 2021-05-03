Yesterday the sixth episode (94 overall) of the Season 5 from My hero academia. Because of that, Kohei Horikoshi, creator of the series, decided to make a sketch of the characters that appeared in it, and incidentally, a tribute to Dragon Ball Z.

What can be seen in the drawing is the students of the Class 1-A Y 1 B sitting and enjoying a good read. They are all giving a good read to the popular work of Akira toriyama.

Dragon Ball Z remembered in My Hero Academia

Those that appear in the sketch are Shihai Kuroiro, Itsuka Kendo, Kinoko Komori Y Fukidashi Manga of the Class 1-B of the UA Academy

Besides them, they are Momo Yaoyorozu, Fumikage Tokoyami, Toru Hagakure Y Yuga Aoyama of the Class 1-A. From the looks of it, even though they are talking about the adventures of GokuThere are some who have their favorites and it is not mentioned. Among them is Vegeta, as well as his son, Trunks.

Kinoko mentions that he likes the latter, and because of that, Kuroiro – who feels something for her – seeks to remember it for a future occasion. So far the battles between students in My hero academia they have been more or less couples.

The first combat was taken by members of the Class 1-A, while the second leaned toward the Class 1-B. All the young heroes are using their skills to face their rivals.

Kohei Horikoshi shares sketches frequently

It is not the first time Horikoshi share an extra illustration. Sometimes it is based on what happens in the anime. On other occasions, due to some events in the manga.

He also doesn’t waste special occasions to make an allusive vignette, and there are times when he shows characters in a different way than usual. That is, as they would not appear in his work or in its original adaptation. Most of them have a good dose of humor.

At present, the Season 5 from My hero academia is in transmission. It is available through Crunchyroll Y Funimation. As for the second, its adaptation in Spanish has already begun.

Unfortunately, the first episode received very bad reviews. It seems that the quality of the audio and the voice actors in our language did not convince the fans. It will be necessary to see if by chance there are some changes.

