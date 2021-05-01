Currently, it is already known that the manga of My hero academia is nearing its end. It is not known when it will happen, but it is evident that it is in that state.

In a recent interview, the creator of the series, Kohei Horikoshi, spoke a little about the outcome of the story. That was in the spring issue of the magazine Jump Giga from Shueisha, which recently went on sale. It seems that things are going according to what the author expected.

My Hero Academia is nearing its end

According Horikoshi, the journey towards the end of his work ‘it’s been a lot longer than you expected’. However, ‘it still leads to the denouement that had been decided since before the series began’.

In previous statements, this mangaka He commented that for a long time he had imagined how it would all end. The complicated thing was to put together what he wanted before reaching that moment, but little by little he gets it.

My Hero Academia creator suggests romance between Midoriya and Ochako Uraraka

Currently, the manga of My hero academia it is above the 50 million copies in circulation worldwide. Of this figure, 37 million correspond only to Japan, and the rest abroad.

Volume 30 was released on April 2, and volume 31 will be out sometime in the summer. A few things should be noted here. Some media have managed that the work of Kohei Horikoshi It is in the last arc and it is not like that. This is an inaccuracy.

It is a mystery how much history has left

The manga is in its last ‘act’ not ‘bow’: both are very different things. An arc is a section of a story in a manga, comprising several chapters. The act comprises an indeterminate number of arcs.

However, this distinction depends a lot on the author of a work, and is not something fixed. At least in the case of HorikoshiSo far, he has divided the series into three acts. The first has almost 100 chapters, and the second, around 200. The third and final one has already begun.

So it is difficult to say how much exactly is left in the manga of My hero academia. It all depends on the way you want to end Kohei Horikoshi. What is true is that the outcome will end up in the anime.

Hopefully the committee behind it, as in the case of Shingeki no Kyojin, decide to adapt the story to the end. Many fans just keep an eye on what happens in the animated adaptation, and it is something quite normal.

