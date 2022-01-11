The paper house is over, but for 2023 Netflix has Berlin prepared for us the first spin off of the Spanish plot. With an ending that the viewers liked, Álex Pina, creator of the fiction, was questioned about the fate of one of his characters.

In conversation with CNN Brazil, Pina spoke about how the ending was elaborated, but also how she regretted after killing one of the protagonists of the series also known as Money heist.

The screenwriter revealed that, if he had known that La casa de papel would last 26 episodes longer than the original 15 that was produced for Antena 3, would have saved the character of Moscow, played by Paco Tous.

Moscow, played by actor Paco Tous. Photo: Twitter / @ lacasadepapel

“He was someone who offered a lot of comedy and, for me, he still had a lot to give. If I had known the series would have a longer life on Netflix, I would think twice about killing it. I’m sorry he’s not here, ”he explained.

How did Moscow die in La casa de papel?

Moscow, father of Denver (Jaime Lorente), died in the last chapter of season 2 of La casa de papel, after the police shot him. The character was key in the robbery of the national coin and stamp factory, since he was in charge of making the tunnel through which the resistance had to escape.

The paper house will have a Berlin spin-off: Netflix gives the first preview of the series

In La casa de papel: el legado, an event that Netflix held to celebrate the end of the Spanish series, the first preview of the plot spin-off was presented. What no one expected was that it would be confirmed that Berlin, a character played by Pedro Alonso, will have a solo story.