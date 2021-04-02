One of the games that recently went on sale on various systems is that of It Takes Two. It is a development of Hazelight Studios and is designed by Josef fares, also responsible for A way out.

This creative recently participated in an interview, in which several topics were touched. During the talk they asked him if he considered himself an ‘author’, and he replied that he did not know where his reputation came from. But he changed the subject very quickly.

It Takes Two recently released on various consoles

Unrelated, he said ‘I think a lot of the single player games take too long and the mechanics are overused. The titles are quite long ‘.

To the above, he added ‘It’s weird that people want replayability. Why the heck are we talking about that? Do you know what percentage of people actually play a game again? ‘. We do not know exactly why, he suddenly decided to address this topic, but it is peculiar.

Review: ‘It Takes Two’ – Two is always better

That in the sense that the person responsible for It Takes Two shared his opinion on the matter. I continue with ‘I’m not sure if it’s true, but I think that those who buy games without playing once are a higher percentage than those who replay them’.

He even asserted ‘however, we are still focusing on that small part. How sick is that? Are we in a mass psychosis? ‘. Despite the above, he respected those who replay.

Josef Fares thinks current games last too long

He thinks it’s great that people do it, but he thinks designers can’t adjust development for replayability. That is why it is strange to him that developers, publishers and even reviewers focus so much on it. They even wondered what they were doing with the data.

‘We should focus on making a good game and not things like that’, he claimed. He then cited an example, that of The witcher 3, of which only 30% of the players finished it.

He noted that it sold around 25 million copies, so only 7.5 million people finished it.

He finished off saying ‘So you’re left with 17.5 million people who didn’t finish? And are you still talking about replayability? It’s crazy ‘. Ultimately, it is the opinion of Josef fares and it is respectable.

What concerns to It Takes Two, is available from March 26 at PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Pc.

Fares He is well known for sending the devil to Oscar awards in one of the broadcasts of The Game Awards a few years ago.

