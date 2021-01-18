David jaffe is known to many within the video game industry thanks to the creation of franchises such as God of War, Twisted Metal and Calling all Cars! and one of his most recent statements surprised fans.

Jaffe is a fairly active user within Twitter where he shares opinions with his followers, as well as each new video he makes for his channel Youtube. In the middle of this month he released his review on both consoles, in a video titled PS5 or Xbox? An easy choice after having both for a little while.

The video by itself would have been enough to ignite the spirits of some, however, he added the following comment in his Twitter:

I’ve had the PS5 since launch week. I got the Xbox Series X about 10 days ago.

They are BOTH amazing consoles; just wonderful, but my heart (I’m starting to realize) belongs to Series X.

I did not see it coming! ABSOLUTELY! Let me tell you why!

An amazing buffet by Xbox Game Pass

Throughout the video Jaffe He comments on his experience with both consoles, and how the business and user experience models are different, making an analogy with food.

For the creator of God of war, Nintendo and PlayStation They function as a luxurious restaurant where you can order what you want, in exchange for a high price; Meanwhile in Xbox with the model of Game pass, the dynamic is more like a buffet where you take everything you want of whatever it is and in the amount that you want.

We recommend you: God of War Ragnarok might not be exclusive to PS5.

Beyond the benefits of both consoles, what has to Jaffe through the roof is what a model like Xbox Game Pass.

Finally, these statements surprised more than one because this developer has a history with PlayStationsince he worked for the brand for many years.

What do you think about their analysis for both consoles? Let us know in the comments.



