Electronic Arts launched the Creator Networka platform designed for all content creators devoted to his games. The goal is to support them by giving them priority access to the games and providing them with company resources.

The service it is actually already available in soft launch and has seen the participation of more than two thousand content creators. Let’s read more details taken from the official press release.

Graphics from EA’s creator network

EA is proud to open its Creator Network to content creators, globally.



Creating inclusive environments and experiences is at the heart of EA’s mission: to inspire the world to play. Gamer communities are more diverse than ever, which is why EA is announcing something very special for its community of creatives.



Starting today, the pioneering Creator Network is open to applications from passionate game content creators from around the world. No matter the size of their platform, or the focus of their art, creators from all walks of life can now apply to join the platform by filling out a simple online form – making contributing and engaging with the community easier than ever. .



From YouTubers to photographers, from designers and artists, to podcasters, from cosplayers to animators, the EA Creator Network is reaching new communities across multiple platforms, providing more opportunities to make your content known within the EA ecosystem, connecting brands Creator with EA and its players through relevant and authentic storytelling.



Creator Network members will not only gain priority access to games, but will also benefit from EA’s mentorship, guidance, opportunities and resources, empowering them to create some of the most compelling content for their favorite games. EA’s partnerships in the gaming world also mean they will have the opportunity to participate in exciting experiences such as key industry events and collaborations, adding new perspectives to their content for players. In addition to content creation opportunities, the Design Council Game Feedback program running through the Creator Network allows these diverse groups of players to share their thoughts on upcoming titles by joining development teams during the development phases. design and construction.



Last September, EA launched the Creator Network to better support game creators in developing compelling content and help them tell their stories about the games they love. During the fall soft launch, over 2,000 creators were brought to the Network across FIFA, The Sims, Battlefield, Apex Legends and other EA games, including players from over 97 countries. EA wants to grow the Network to 5,000 active creators worldwide by the end of 2022 to help make a real difference to the games EA serves its community.

EA Creator Network main page