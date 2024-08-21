Misadventure for creator Bec Hardgrave, from Brisbane. Trying to follow one of Logan Moffitt’s (he’s called the “cucumber king” on social media) viral recipes, the young woman decided to use a newly purchased mandolin to slice the vegetable, but the trend ended with an emergency trip to the hospital. In a video posted to TikTok, Bec recounted the incident, first showing the moment she was using the mandolin and then her bandaged hand while lying in a hospital bed.

“I promised myself I wouldn’t fall victim to another trend, but here we are,” the woman confessed in her video.. While trying to slice a cucumber, in fact, she cut part of her hand, describing in the comments of the video how “the skin was sliced ​​like the cucumber itself”. Now Bec will have to wear a protection on her hand until the wound is completely healed.

In the clip, the content creator also issued a warning to anyone who might want to try the same recipe or similar viral trends: “I had just bought that mandolin and I hadn’t opened the box all the way. But there was a protection inside to prevent cuts,” he explained.