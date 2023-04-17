The April 15, 2022 was held there second edition of the Creator Clashan annual boxing-themed charity event that pits content creators against each other.

The first edition of the event took place on May 14, 2022 at the Yuengling Center on the campus of University of South Florida in Tampain Florida, while this second edition was held atAmalie Arena in Tampa, also in Florida. This second edition saw to the commentary jacksepticeye And Markiplier.

Among the various participants stands out John Radall Henniganknown to most as John Morrison/Johnny Nitro for his past in WWE as wrestlers. Below you can find the complete list of results of Creator Clash 2.