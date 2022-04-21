Dubai (Etihad)

The Board of Trustees of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Sports Creativity” raised its highest thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, sponsor of the award, and to His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Committee The National Olympic Committee President of the Award, for the care, support and sound directions that charted the path of success and leadership for the Award, and for the trust of His Highness the sponsor of the Award and His Highness the President of the Award in the members of the Board of Trustees and granting them support to accomplish their work and achieve the award’s goals in developing sports and elevating achievements to the level of creativity, as well as spreading sports practice and empowering communities through sports.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council and Chairman of the Award’s Board of Trustees, chaired the first meeting of the new session of the Council, which was held via visual communication technology, in the presence of Khalid Ali bin Zayed as Vice President, and members: Dr. Hassan Mustafa from Egypt, Algerian Mustafa Braf, Aisha Grad Ali from Djibouti, Ahmed Musaed Al-Osaimi from Saudi Arabia, Mona Darwish Bou Samra from the UAE, Dr. Khalifa Rashid Al-Shaali, and Moza Saeed Al-Marri, Secretary General of the award.

The meeting discussed the operational plan and preparations for the twelfth session of the award, and invited the creators of individuals, teams and institutions in the United Arab Emirates, the Arab world and the world to nominate for the award, which will continue until August 31, 2023 according to the achievements they have achieved and the competition axis of the session.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer stressed that the preparations for the twelfth session of the award will be more distinguished, and the Board of Trustees will work to implement the directives of His Highness the patron of the award and His Highness the President of the award to achieve its goals at the sports level in the UAE, the Arab world and the world, and to enhance the approach of creativity in sports work by honoring creators In the various fields of sports work, and choosing the focus of competition in each session, in order to motivate local, Arab and international sports institutions, federations and Olympic committees to launch creative initiatives in the field of spreading sports practice in the world and enhancing its role for youth development and community empowerment.

His Excellency the Chairman of the Board of Trustees congratulated the members of the Board who had been selected for membership in the Board of Trustees in the largest award of its kind. He also welcomed the new members who will constitute an important addition to the work of the Board of Trustees and develop plans that fit the next stage of sports work.

Al Tayer said: “Since the launch of the first session in 2009, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the International Olympic Committee and President of the Award, until the eleventh session 2021, the award has achieved great successes through international expansion and opening the field of competition for international sports institutions and obtaining an award from the Committee The International Olympic Games culminated in joining the Mohammed bin Rashid global initiatives in the field of community empowerment, and played a pivotal role locally, Arably and globally in honoring the creators and makers of sports glory, including players, coaches, administrators, innovators, teams and institutions, as well as a developmental role by sponsoring and honoring young people based on the conviction that human building The basis of nation building.

He added, “The journey of success did not and will not stop, and we must make more efforts during the upcoming sessions to achieve the vision of the wise leadership and the objectives of the award, and to leave a legacy and impact that future generations will be proud of.”

The award’s board of trustees includes two new members, Mustapha Barraf, president of the Algerian National Olympic Committee and member of the International Olympic Committee, who was re-elected as president of the Federation of African Olympic Committees on May 25, 2021, and also served as the former president of the Algerian Basketball Federation, as well as Aicha Grad Ali, president of the Olympic Committee She was a member of the Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee in 2012, and a member of the Olympic Education and Women in Sports Committees. She previously served as Vice President of the Djibouti Handball Federation.