Andoni Luis Aduriz (he turned 52 last Tuesday) is contagious these days with that excitement that attacks him every time he faces a complex challenge. It is a kind of fever, which, on occasions, materializes in a tremor when the ideas, irrepressible, overflow. Such excitement anticipates always unique moments.

Aduriz takes notes, reads, rereads, talks with his contacts (poets, writers, surgeons, philosophers, publicists), discusses ideas with his closest collaborators and exchanges impressions with the thirty chefs with whom he works in the XXV season of the Gipuzkoan restaurant settled next to the hundred-year-old oak that acts as a border. Aduriz feeds on everything around him, capturing unexpected nuances with his gaze, establishing immediate connections between cooking and life. In his head he shapes an agenda that takes shape before the eyes.

The news? Aduriz will teach Creativity. So, with a capital letter. The next course Andoni Luis Aduriz and his team from the Gipuzkoan restaurant Mugaritz (number 21 in the world for The 50 Best Restaurants), will teach this subject at the Madrid Culinary Campus, a unique teaching space born from the alliance between the Universidad Pontificia de Comillas and Vocento . One of the most groundbreaking chefs on the international scene will thus be in charge of stirring up the tree of ideas of the students of the degree in Gastronomy and Culinary Innovation, which includes studies in cooking, business administration and agronomic engineering and which will begin in September .

The Gipuzkoan chef uses one of the favorite phrases of his close collaborator Ramón Perisé to define the matter. “Creativity is nothing more than a tool to solve problems,” the man from Lleida usually says with his slow voice. Almost nothing. «Our task is to order, rationalize and contextualise Mugaritz’s vision and creative process and share these 25 years and our code of values ​​with the students. It is relevant that we not only think about creativity. We also reflect on the context that accompanies it, on the techniques, the creative people and the inspiring examples”.

–What is creativity for you?

It is an intrinsic human capacity. There is an area of ​​the brain where we project the future and another where we pile up the past. There is creativity back and forth. We are creative daily, without realizing it. Planning, thinking about a future that does not yet exist is pure creativity.

–How is it stimulated?

-Making things. You have to work on your gaze, train it, establish a critical conscience. You have to ask the wrong questions at the right time.

–What else will there be in the master’s degree, besides ideas?

-The most tempting thing about creativity is to take it to a tangible, technical level. That is what we will do with the students. Apply creativity to something alive, with a future. They will learn by doing.

–They have experience at home.

-Mugaritz’s trajectory is the result of a sequence of creative decisions. In the restaurant we turn around the discourse that what, apparently breaks some codes, ‘is done wrong’, is a mistake. We have created a theory to convince customers that they are the wrong ones.

–We speak of a way of being. Ensures that you make lame dishes or misspelling.

-That’s how it is. We will give classes, but we will not stop there. Creativity is an attitude. It means having an open, awake, critical, poetic gaze. Yes. But also a firm gaze. I don’t care if someone has very good ideas, but they all end up in a drawer. It takes conviction to push those ideas forward.

–Is it a universal language?

-Yeah. Absolutely. Creativity is in the human essence. Today we can understand that creativity has brought us to where we are as a species and it will also get us out of the challenges to which we are subjected.

–How do they fit in at a university like Comillas?

-Mugaritz is an example of applied creativity. But one thing is the frikismo of the restaurant and another, very different, the university. Little joke. We are very happy to take on this master’s challenge. We represent a breath of fresh air for Comillas and it is good for us to be given some rules and to be reined in.

25 years at the front line of the kitchen



Mugaritz is a restaurant that leaves no one indifferent. Controversy is in the DNA of this old border hamlet guarded by a hundred-year-old oak tree. It has an R&D department where work is done in the Creativity area which, year after year, surprises with dishes that make the almost 7,000 customers who come to Aduriz’s house uncomfortable or make them think, “the freakiest restaurant in the world.” world”, as the chef himself admits. He always makes people talk and he is one of those who grows with punishment.

«Working with inspiring and destabilizing people is our greatest fortune. Mugaritz is a laboratory where things do not stop happening », he says. “Creativity is an environment. And it can be bought. It is not related to talent. There has to be a flow, a team and time, “reveals Javier Vergara, Aduriz’s right hand.