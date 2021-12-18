Within the activities of the 24th edition of the Islamic Arts Festival “Tradjat”, in cooperation with the Emirates Society for Fine Arts; The head of the Department of Culture in Sharjah Abdullah Al Owais, and the Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs in the Department, Director of the Festival, Muhammad Ibrahim Al Qasir, inaugurated the exhibition “Arabic Calligraphy and Ceramics” at the association’s headquarters in the heart of Sharjah, in the presence of a large number of artists and media professionals.

The exhibition “Arabic Calligraphy and Ceramics” accompanied the opening of the Islamic Arts Festival in its new session, and to celebrate the 50th National Day of the UAE.

The exhibition included various written works by 15 calligraphers and calligraphers from the UAE and other Arab countries, namely: Anas Fattohi, Hussam Abdel Wahab, Khalifa Al-Shami, Dr. Abeer Issa, Dr. Fikri Al-Najjar, Somaya Aziz, Abdul Razzaq Al Mahmoud, Ali Al Zuwalev, Muhammad Mukhtar Jaafar, Mahmoud Al Sheikh, and Mahmoud Diop, Maryam Al-Sahi, Muwaffaq Basal, Wissam Al-Sayegh, and Walid Al-Shami.

The works included Arabic fonts that varied between Kufic, Diwani, Thuluth, Naskh, and other fonts. Lettering formations were occupied with professional mastery, and artistic adaptations of the Arabic letter were represented in Quranic verses, supplications, and invocations, to form a visual vision that reflected the vitality of the creative work on it.



