Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

As part of its commitment to providing interactive experiences for its visitors, Louvre Abu Dhabi has announced two unique summer activities dedicated to young explorers: the Summer Creators Studio and the Space Camp, scheduled to be held this July.

The Creative Studio Summer is a four-day programme targeting young art enthusiasts aged 13-25. Inspired by the museum’s permanent collection, exhibitions and architecture, the programme focuses on themes such as storytelling, identity and self-expression. Participants will have the opportunity to explore a range of paintings that showcase different identities, reflect on figurative and abstract styles, and create their own self-expressive paintings. Participants will also delve deeper into body language, experimenting with form and movement using a variety of materials.

This program aims to stimulate participants’ interest in art, enhance their creativity, and enable them to participate in an unforgettable artistic experience.

Space Camp invites all young adventurers aged 8-12 who aspire to become astronauts to join an exciting space adventure that encompasses art, science and technology. The four-day camp is being held in collaboration with Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre and the Advanced Technology Research Council, and kicks off alongside the ‘Adventures Across the Universe’ exhibition currently on display at the Children’s Museum.

This camp provides participants with an immersive experience, where they learn how to collaborate as a team, and develop skills such as teamwork, leadership, and decision-making. The camp also includes a set of activities designed to enhance participants’ concentration and communication skills by encouraging them to compete, collaborate, solve problems, think critically, and be creative.