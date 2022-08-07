The Singapore company Creative Technology, for over forty years a leader in the sector of computer audio components and famous above all for the range of Sound Blaster sound cards, has expanded, over time, its range of audio devices of absolute value proposed to prices always rather aggressive, ranging from music players to headphones passing through desktop speakers and even the line of Stage sound bars.

The peripheral protagonist of this review belongs to this category, that Stage Air V2 which tries to repeat the popularity of the immediate predecessor starting from the same solid foundations that had made it successful but going to smooth out some small critical issues in terms of design and of performance.

The Creative Stage Air V2 soundbar comes in a package in shades of white with orange inserts with rather small dimensions and fairly minimal lines that presents an illustration of the product on the front along with some information on its characteristics. On the sides of the box, however, we find the technical specifications of the soundbar and a short list of contents while, on the back, there is a more accurate description of its main selling points.



The Creative Stage Air V2 looks like a compact soundbar, perfect for placing under your favorite monitors without taking up too much space.

Versatile connectivity options, defined audio experience and full-bodied sounds in a small size: these are the strengths of Creative’s offer, indeed visible at first glance after opening the package.

Once the shockproof casing is removed, the Stage Air V2 looks like a truly compact device measuring just 41cm in width, 7.5cm in height and 9.4cm in depth for a total weight of just over a kilo, enclosed in a sturdy black plastic chassis that gives the device a look of absolute solidity, despite its small dimensions. The only complaint? The choice of adopting a glossy finish for the surface of the soundbar which, inevitably, becomes a real magnet for fingerprints and dust, already after a few hours of use.

In any case, the idea behind this product is to be specifically designed to be placed immediately below our favorite monitor without cluttering up too much space but at the same time providing respectable audio quality thanks to a peak power of 20 watts. As for connectivity, however, this Creative solution provides three different coupling methods that allow you to use the Stage Air V2 in tandem with your PC and consoles or even on the move with smartphones and tablets, using the internal battery that guarantees up to six hours of continuous use.

All possible ways to use the Creative Stage Air V2. Thanks to the integrated batteries, portability is 100% guaranteed.

On the back of the soundbar, in fact, there is a USB-C port useful for recharging the device but also to connect it to the PC and take advantage of the DACs or sound cards at your disposal and an analog AUX port for 3.5mm jack compatible with the vast majority of devices. Both solutions are supported by the inclusion in the package of the respective 1.6 meter cables, perhaps a little short for some types of setup but still of good quality.

The Stage Air V2 also boasts the presence of a Bluetooth 5.3 module which, albeit slightly affected by the presence of only the low complexity SBC codec, opens the door to a really comfortable and immediate use, even outside the home. The coupling procedures, for their part, were quite simple and intuitive: on the right side of the frame there is the on and off button which also acts as a source selector (also indicated by a convenient LED on the front), two keys for rapid volume adjustment and a button dedicated to the activation of the bluetooth that makes the device immediately recognizable by any device in the vicinity, up to 10 meters in open spaces.



The small size should not deceive you: Stage Air V2 can develop a good quality sound experience.

Great absent, compared to the previous iteration, is the USB-A port that would have allowed the connection of storage memories such as keys and hard disks to play files directly from the soundbar but it is a lack that can be overlooked, since now mobile devices have lots of storage space for our music, as well as tariff plans with tens of gigabytes per month for almost unlimited streaming.

What about performance instead? The Stage Air V2, a bit like its previous incarnation, a soundbar that offers a really nice sound quality, perhaps a little too devoted to bass sounds and slightly lacking in the mids, but still quite acceptable, especially considering the price a which is offered.

During our tests in the gaming sector, for example, it was easy to realize how this proposal by Creative managed to reproduce the directional sounds of our favorite competitive shooters in a rather faithful and full-bodied way, to the point of not making us regret the use of a headset in the most agitated situations. The emphasis on bass, in fact, results in an immersive experience with most gaming genres benefiting from this type of EQ.



The USB-C port and the 3.5mm jack are located on the back of the soundbar.

Rainbow Six: Siege, Valorant, Call of Duty: Warzone, Dead by Daylight are just some of the titles we tested Stage Air V2 with and, in all cases, the soundbar has proven reliable in reproducing ambient and directional sounds. The noise of the footsteps of the opponents, the origin of the shots, the breath of the unfortunate: everything is managed without any problem by the device that manages to return an enveloping sound even without the need for a subwoofer and adjustable speakers. Really an excellent quality / price ratio in this respect.

Different speech, however, for the use of multimedia content such as music or movies for which, it is undeniable, different equalization options would have been needed because, especially at higher volume levels, the high and medium tones tend to get mixed up a little too much. while the bass ends up being a little too predominant compared to the other frequencies.

Ultimately, the Creative Stage Air V2 soundbar is a product suitable for all budgets, compact in size and with a negligible weight that makes versatility its main strength (thanks to the three connectivity options) but that does not give up quality overall pleasant audio, especially when you use it to play. The tag speaks of a cost of less than € 60 which could represent a valid reason to weigh the purchase by those looking for a product at a bargain price without having to make too many compromises.