Art and recycling come together in a powerful way to promote environmental awareness, transforming discarded materials into works of great visual impact. Plastics, metals, wood, tires… make up pieces that give voice to ecological problems, acting as a catalyst for social change, inspiring people to adopt more environmentally responsible practices.

‘Artists in Green’ is an initiative by SIGNUS Ecovalor to address recycling from the most artistic point of view. It brings to paper a selection from the series of the same name that the journalist Rafa Ruiz has published for years, and on a monthly basis, on the SIGNUS Ecovalor blog, through which almost a hundred creators have already passed. The articles, now widely illustrated, address the work of around thirty artists from a personal and professional level, telling anecdotes from their life and career, and where they reveal what led them to this path of ‘upcycling’. Plastic artists who have used as the basis of their creative work materials that were initially classified as ‘waste’ or ‘garbage’, where there are classic names from the middle of the last century such as Arman, Mario Merz, Schwitters, Eva Hesse, Tinguely and Rauschenberg , to newcomers like Vik Muniz, Tom Deininger, Juliette Feck, Alejandro Durán, Diet Wiegman and Theo Jansen. Or contemporary national artists such as Cova Orgaz, Miquel Aparici, photoAlquimia, Álvaro Soler–Arpa and César Fernández Arias.

Artists who, as Rafa Ruiz points out, “in their works convey the discourse that garbage can become raw material, that it is important to respect nature, that nothing is left over and that everything can be used.” And he points out that artists like Tinguely, more than half a century ago, already satirized in their works (using industrial waste) “the senseless overproduction of material goods in advanced industrial society.” Tinguely explained of his work The Ballet of the Poor (1961) that it was a response to our consumer society in which “we have plenty of everything, money, objects, we buy too many things.”

rubber art

The publication dedicates a special section to rubber artists, creators who use retired tires for their surprising works. The animal universe stands out in the impressive sculptures of the Spanish Ángel Cañas, who rescues old tires from specialized landfills and workshops and gives them a second life. Also from the Portuguese street artist Bordalo II – who calls himself an artivist – with his gigantic murals and sculptures; the sculptures of mutant tires by the Korean Ji Yong-ho, Blake McFarland, Peter Guerrero or the works of the Mexican Betsabée Romero, who mixes contemporary art with popular art.









At the end of the book there is also a reference to ‘A Second Life’, a call by SIGNUS together with the Wind Translators association for artistic works made from the materials of out-of-use tires, and which is now in its third edition.

Rafa Ruiz insists on the importance of spreading the environmental message not only with data but through emotion. “If a child sees a work of art made with recycled soda cans or tires, they will understand that instead of garbage it is raw material and will give it value” and is committed to including a new R to the rule of the three Rs: reduce , reuse and recycle, and that would be recreating, recreating with what we already have. And, sometimes, you don’t even need raw materials, there are artists who create with shadows or with the wind.