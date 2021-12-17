Over the past few years, Creative has already had the opportunity to show its possibilities in the field of technology to the general public, ending up releasing really excellent products, which in most cases do not differ from the crowd only thanks to their features, given that the very competitive price often affects their popularity. This was the case with the series, for example Creative Outlier Air, which after two versions, with the second having already improved the potential of the first, has returned to amaze users. We got to get our hands on Creative Outlier Air V3, and we want to talk to you about it in depth during this device review.

Complete and quality

Once the two new Creative-branded jewels have been unpacked (you can proceed with the purchase from this link), you immediately realize how the devices are quietly ready to compete with high-end reference products, albeit they have been bought at a fairly affordable price. In the package, together with the manual and the two headphones, we find the charging box with USB type C input and the related compatible cable, and they are already there from this point of view. Not very pleasant detail is that the package is somewhat thicker and less pocketable compared to the previous models, but the same now also supports wireless charging, a further advantage for users. Completing its package of possibilities, Creative has also entered 6 spare rubber pads for headphones, whether you end up losing them or want to change their size, since there are 3 different setups to better adapt the in-ear devices to each ear, which are also protected from jets of water thanks to certification IPX5.

As for the previous models, always balanced everything with the question of price, we find truly surprising performances on the audio side. This time the company has reduced the size of the devices, opting for gods 6 mm biocellulose driver for each of the headphones, which contain two microphones each, which are useful for different functions. Speaking of audio, we find ourselves in front of an almost unparalleled quality compared to competitors, really surprising for each frequency, even at maximum volume you start to notice some small problems, with all that is also more supported by the presence of a very accurate software. .

We are not faced with the easiest program to use ever, but the fact remains that Creative has done painstaking work with the same, allowing users to customize almost every detail of the product. Whether you want to use the predefined setups for some video games, change every single detail on the audio front or adjust the touch controls for the best user experience, it never happens that you want a feature that is not present. As mentioned above, the presence of microphones in the Creative Outlier Air V3 of which we talk to you in this review has several features, which do not only concern the calls, now available with quite crystal clear sounds and excellent feedback also from the other side of the phone.

Don’t be fooled by the price

Furthermore, additional features, such as the Active Noise Reduction and the Mode Environment, which guarantee the possibility of exploiting the devices for good or bad every place, allowing them to adapt to situations. The battery of each of the Creative Outlier Air V3 we are talking about in this review, lasting about 10 hours in the first cycles, is obviously quite compromised by the use of the two possibilities provided by Creative, but these manage to complete an already surprising setup. In any case, it should be specified that we are not dealing in both cases with quality above all limits, and obviously products that cost double, or triple, can have better performances, but it is important to emphasize that the work done by the company to grabbing the mid-range is only to be commended, and indeed to do better without increasing costs for users would have been asking too much.

Let’s finish this review of the Creative Outlier Air V3 underlining the compatibility of the headphones with the main voice assistants, who are able to interact better with users thanks to the microphones of the devices of excellent quality, also specifying that the company has unfortunately inserted a feature that makes the nose turn up slightly. We talk about theSuper X-Fi audio, which greatly improves the listening experience, but which unfortunately can only be used for locally downloaded content, and is therefore not compatible with streaming apps (be it video or music), even by proceeding to download completely . A real shame if you think about how much the final result could have improved further, but this obviously does not detract from the quality of the rest.