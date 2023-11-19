The mental illness they have been associated with creative minds for a long time. Several famous pardoners such as the actor Robin Williams or the comedian Stephen Fry, or the writer Virginia Woolf have had well-documented problems with bipolar disorder.

Research supports this link, showing that people with mental illnesses such as schizophrenia are more likely to possess creative minds. It also shows that creative groups, including stand-up comedians, artists and scientists, are often more likely to face challenges with their mental health.

Are all creative minds the same? A new study has explored whether a unique and never-before-studied creative group, magicians, show similar propensities towards certain mental illnesses such as schizophrenia. It was also examined whether they were more likely to have a neurodivergent difference, such as autism.

The results of research were published on BJPsych Open.

Creative minds: this is why they are more prone to mental suffering

Many researchers believe that both mental illness and neurodivergence can enhance the thinking of creative minds. Scientist Temple Grandin is a famous example. She credits her experience on the autism spectrum with developing a hugging machine that helps handle livestock in a more humane way, and which has subsequently been adopted by other autistic people.

Mental health conditions can range from anxiety or depression to personality disorders or psychosis. When someone experiences psychosis, they are measured on a continuum, and only those who experience certain patterns and episodes are diagnosed with schizophrenia.

People who have not been clinically diagnosed with schizophrenia, for example, such as those with fewer episodes or less intense symptoms of psychosis, sometimes experience mind wandering and disorganized thinking. This can be difficult for concentration, but can be helpful for promoting creativity.

Magicians are unique in that they create their own shows and perform them. In this sense, they are similar to comedians. Most other groups of creative minds either create or execute, but not both. However, unlike comedians, the stakes in a magic show are much higher. If a comedian’s joke falls flat, it might be unpleasant, but it’s unlikely to ruin the whole show.

With a few good jokes that make the audience laugh, the comedian can get back on track. Conversely, a failed magic trick can be disastrous, and opportunities to recover during the act can be few and far between.

Magicians, therefore, must be extremely precise in their performance and possess highly technical skills, all while simultaneously entertaining the audience. This unique work environment and skills make them an intriguing group of creative minds to study. We did our research with the assistance of a professional magician.

The study included 195 magicians, mainly from the UK and US, with an average of 35 years of experience performing magic. This included leading magicians, mentalists, card experts, and master magicians.

The magicians completed questionnaires assessing their tendencies towards autistic and psychotic traits. These were then compared to a sample of non-magicians of a similar age range and gender distribution, as well as to other groups of creative minds such as comedians, poets, actors and musicians.

The wizards showed no predisposition for autistic traits, scoring similar to that of the general population. However, magicians scored lower on almost all psychotic symptoms than the general sample and other creative groups.

In particular, these magicians demonstrated a very high ability to concentrate, lower levels of social anxiety and fewer cases of unusual experiences, distorted thoughts and hallucinations. All of these traits are very beneficial to the work of magicians, as they allow them to concentrate and pay attention to their craft without distractions.

The magicians studied during the research also showed no tendency towards antisocial behavior and had good self-control. While these traits are valuable to many creative groups, such as artists and comedians, they are less critical for a magic show. Magic shows are social events, often involving the audience and sometimes using assistants. So being friendly and personable is a key ingredient to a successful show.

In this regard, wizards are more similar to scientists who also score low on psychotic symptoms. Both require high levels of organization and perseverance in their work. Furthermore, just as scientists often explore different solutions to the same problem, magicians can perform the same magic trick in multiple ways.

Magicians vary in the level of creativity in their performances. While some magicians can be edgy and innovative (just look at David Copperfield’s famous flying illusion below), many magicians can build successful careers by performing familiar tricks, sometimes with their own modifications, without the need to create new ones.

Unlike other groups of creative minds who have more flexibility in their work and can improvise during their performances, magic shows require discipline and must be repeated exactly the same way for the tricks to work.

The magician’s oath not to reveal the secrets behind the tricks allows them to perform the same tricks repeatedly without the audience becoming bored and also preserves the mystery of the act.

So, unlike other creative minds, mental illness and developmental differences can be counterproductive to the magician’s work. It is possible that aspiring magicians with higher levels of psychotic and autistic traits will find it very difficult to succeed in this profession.

Ultimately, our study demonstrates that not all individuals with creative minds are the same and that the association between creativity and psychopathology is more complex than previously thought.