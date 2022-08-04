Creative Technology announces Creative Live! Cam Sync V3its latest UVC compliant webcam featuring 2K QHD resolution and 4X digital zoom, all in a plug and play package – it’s the ideal solution for business video calls or to hear from loved ones.

Creative Live! Cam Sync V3 has everything you could want in a webcam and more. Not only is it possible to enjoy crystal clear images thanks to the 2K QHD resolution; With the digital 4X zoom you can adjust the frame to your liking to suit the situation, whether it’s an intimate chat or a noisy group gathering. Additionally, the webcam is fully adjustable with 360 ° horizontal rotation and 30 ° tilt, with the lens offering a 95 ° field of view. Advanced settings such as brightness / contrast, white balance and highlight compensation can be fine-tuned directly from the Creative app (only available on PC).

Everything and everyone can be shot in total harmony while remaining clearly in focus. The built-in lens cap allows you to keep your privacy when needed, as well as keep dust out, plus the universal tripod fits any laptop or monitor.

The audio quality of the webcam pays tribute to the video: the dual integrated omnidirectional microphones pick up the voice clearly and precisely.

With the Creative app, users can access SmartComms Kit to further enhance their audio: NoiseClean-out effectively reduces background noise, eliminating unwanted sounds such as that produced by the vacuum cleaner; VoiceDetect turns the microphone on and off as convenient for the user. Creative Live! Cam Sync V3 is simply the ideal webcam to have a great picture and great sound on any occasion.

Price and availability

Creative Live! Cam Sync V3 is priced at € 69.99 and is available on Creative.com. For more information on Creative Live! Cam Sync V3, visit creative.com/LiveCamV3.