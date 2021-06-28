As the use of platforms such as Discord, Teams, is Zoom, more and more users are found at participate in meetings of all kindswhether it’s at school, work, or a video call with distant friends and family. Obviously, for these objectives it is not necessary to have a product that is perfect in every area, with excellent quality and complicated settings, when instead a less expensive and complete item from every point of view can satisfy every need very easily. We want to talk to you in this webcam review Creative Live Cam Sync 1080p, which comes with a quite complete package and able to satisfy the basic needs of most users.

Plug and Play and snappy

Interfacing with the Creative web camera (you can buy it through this link) we find ourselves opening a rather minimal package, which on the back summarizes all the potential of the product, avoiding complex details also in this case. It must be said that the content is not particularly satisfying, as it really presents the bare minimum: the instructions and details of the product, and the camera itself, with the cable already connected. The first detail that you immediately notice is that this cannot be removed in any way, and it is therefore good to be careful not to damage it, automatically compromising the product itself. Although Creative has not opted for a sleeveless option, it must be said that the result is apparently quite resistant, and except in exceptional cases it does not seem inclined to damage itself by accidental bumps or falls.

Moving on to the webcam, this is presented with rather small dimensions, perfectly standard considering the competition. Thanks to the base located at the bottom it is possible to attach it to almost any monitor, and also lends itself to being attached to an additional base or a tripod. Considering the cable length of 1.5 meters it can be positioned quite easily, and it is obviously easy to use any type of suitable USB extension cable. Another detail is the presence of a rubber cap useful to cover the lens and ensure privacy, which can be particularly appreciated by users as an additional protection. For the same purpose, while using the Live! it lights up, which is useful to understand at a glance if the device is currently being used by any program.

Speaking of the link, this is where the strong part of the webcam comes in Creative Live Cam Sync 1080p that we want to deepen in this review. In fact, we are talking about one simple USB 2.0 type A, compatible with any port, and perfect to allow each program we have had the opportunity to test to correctly read the product and take advantage of its various features. With the connection to the system no other operation is sufficient, as the concept of plug and play has been best married by Creative, and any user can juggle the product with no additional needs, such as additional drivers or software to install.

An excellent compromise

With regard to performance, we would like to emphasize that these are fully consistent with the price and the possibilities offered from Creative Live Cam Sync 1080p. We are currently talking about 40 euros, which is more than acceptable for the main uses, even if as pointed out at the beginning it is good to consider that it is not a product designed for specific needs, but for a simple but complete use. The system integrates two internal microphones, which are sufficient for correct communication, but do not offer an obviously shocking result, limiting themselves to performing their task without infamy and without praise, but actually completing a complete basic package for communication that can be particularly convenient.

Coming to the product specifications, we are dealing with one camera that operates up to 1080p at 30 FPS. This can rotates up to 360 degrees and offers a full 77 degree viewing angle, perfect for almost any workstation, and which is adequate both in the case in which the user is close during use, and for more distant targets. Without having to maneuver with the settings, the white balance and the auto focus allow communication (and recording) to a more than acceptable result, with the subjects that manage to be well highlighted and do not have blurring in principle.