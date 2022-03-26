Creative is a very prestigious and famous brand in the audio field: it invented the Sound Blaster, the card gave sound to the first personal computers in the late 80s. Over time, the manufacturer has also gone into other sectors, such as desktop surround speakers, wireless laptops and of course also high-performance headphones.

Outlier is Creative’s line of true wireless earbuds that have been improved upon over the years. Today the Outlier Protrue wireless earphones that push the quality and feature bar even higher than the already excellent Outlier V3.

Among the new salient features are ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), even longer battery life, wireless charging, improved headphone drivers and other small but effective refinements.

Hybrid ANC and Ambient Mode





“Enjoy your personal space wherever you go with the Outlier Pro and block all that unnecessary buzz around you. Is it time for coffee? Switch to Ambient Mode in a few taps and order without removing the earbuds or unknowingly yelling at the barista. “

60 hours of total playback time

With up to 15 hours per charge, it now runs for a full day. Even with ANC mode active, the promised battery life is 40 hours of playback with a maximum of 10 hours per charge. Wireless charging is also supported, so just leave it on a conductive pad at night for a full charge.





Compared to the Outlier V3, the microphone compartment is also improved, now consisting of 6 (3 per headset) against the 4 of the V3.

Among the other salient features we point out:

IPX5 certified: Sweat proof to train in the gym in peace

Bluetooth 5.2: Better wireless enjoyment with improved stability

Perfect Fit: 3 different size silicone grommets provided for the best fit

Touch controls: customizable

ANC: Active Noise Reduction



10mm Graphene Coated Drivers

: Rich audio with detailed treble and powerful bass

Low latency mode : Activated via Creative app, reduces latency by more than half for movies and gaming





Being a premium product, the launch price is slightly higher than that of the former top of the range Outlier V3, which are now discounted by 50%. To take home the Outlier Pro you need € 89, an aggressive and affordable price considering the many premium features and compared to competing products. However, by purchasing in the promotional launch period, it will be possible to have a 25% reduction on the cart using the code “OUTLIERPRO”.