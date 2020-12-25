The United Energy Company is summing up the results on the decoration of the facades of its technical facilities for 2020.

Themed art objects in street style graffiti this year appeared at 32 transformer substations (TP) owned by the company. The decoration concept is dedicated to the sports theme, as well as to prominent personalities who had a birthday anniversary in 2020. All work is done by professional artists.

For several years now, power engineers have been participating in a project to decorate technical buildings. Last year’s projects were dedicated to the unique Russian landscapes and animals listed in the “Red Book”, the birds of Russia and the specially protected areas in which they live.

Renovation works and artwork are carried out primarily at facilities located in the immediate vicinity of the busiest places in Moscow. Such a task is set for the company by the Municipal Economy Complex for the improvement of the courtyards of the capital. Since 2019, all artistic images planned to be applied to the facades of technical buildings must be approved by the Department of Housing and Communal Services of the city of Moscow. Under the new rules, street art should be dedicated to one of five approved themes: personalities, historical events, science, sports and art.

According to statistics, objects decorated with artistic drawings are less likely to be vandalized. In addition, the addition of bright colors to the appearance of the city gives it a more aesthetic look and serves as a kind of emotional relief in winter.