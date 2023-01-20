It is nothing new to know that Halo Infinite It was not the new generation game that many expected, since not very good things were reported since its launch, such as the lack of content. And although during this period they have tried to correct the error, it seems that many users are not willing to spend many hours in multiplayer.

This week there was a huge wave of layoffs from Microsoftemphasizing that Xbox studies such as Bethesda and also to 343 Industries. And now, according to some information in a podcast from Haloit is said that this is a restructuring of the team, mentioning that they will no longer dedicate themselves to the saga of Master Chief.

The layoffs within 343 Industries are unfortunately the result of mismanagement of the studio and its staff by those in charge.

Too, Bloomberg reports that the creative director and veteran of Halo, Joseph Staten. He will leave the studio to work in the publication of Xbox. Staten rejoined 343 Industries in 2020 to get the game out in time and form.

In an email to the staff of 343the director of the study, Pierre hintznoted that the company had to make some difficult decisions to restructure the team, which resulted in the elimination of some roles.

Editor’s note: Things are getting weird as the Activision Blizzard situation remains open, this last one may have cost them a lot of money. To that is added that Halo Infinite did not work well, and hence the reason for giving other responsibilities to the Halo team.